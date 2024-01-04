Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung and Google are making XR headsets to rival Apple Vision Pro

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Qualcomm has announced a new chip for mixed reality headsets, which will power big name alternatives to Apple’s forthcoming Vision Pro.

The new Snapdragon XR2 Plus Gen 2 is the updated version of the chip currently being used in Meta Quest 3 mixed reality headset. It will be used within forthcoming and as-yet-unannounced devices from Samsung and Google, the company says.

iPhone 15 with unlimited data on a top network

iPhone 15 with unlimited data on a top network

The iPhone 15 for £31 a month with unlimited data on Vodafone is a great deal even with the upfront cost of £190,.

  • Mobiles UK
  • Unlimited data
  • £31 a month
View Deal

The newest chipset will mean better screens with improved graphics performance overall, Qualcomm says. CPU performance is up 20% and GPU performance is up 15% in mixed and virtual reality.

“The Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 supports 4.3K per eye resolution and 12 or more concurrent cameras to deliver crisp, immersive mixed reality (MR) and virtual reality (VR) experiences,” Qualcomm says in a press release.

That’ll translate into massive productivity and entertainment gains with “spectacularly clear visuals” with screens the size of the room, and spatial computing in 4K.

Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 Hero Visual

Those 12 cameras will work “with powerful on-device AI, Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2-powered devices can effortlessly track the user, their movements, and the world around them for effortless navigation and unparalleled experiences that merge physical and digital spaces.”

Having Google and Samsung on board suggests it won’t be long before we see announcements from both companies in the near future, pertaining to their own hardware.

“Samsung is thrilled to collaborate with Qualcomm Technologies and Google in revolutionising the mobile industry once more,” Samsung VP Inkang Song said. “With Samsung’s mobile expertise and our joint commitment, we aim to create the best-in-class XR experience for Galaxy users.”

“We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies and Samsung on the future of immersive and spatial XR,” said Shahram Izadi, vice president of AR at Google. “We’re excited for the Android ecosystem to take advantage of Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2’s capabilities and enable new experiences.”

You might like…

Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 vs Snapdragon XR2: What’s new?

Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 vs Snapdragon XR2: What’s new?

Adam Speight 3 months ago
What is Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2? Qualcomm’s new mixed reality chip

What is Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2? Qualcomm’s new mixed reality chip

Adam Speight 3 months ago
Qualcomm’s Wireless AR Smart Viewer design features the Snapdragon XR2

Qualcomm’s Wireless AR Smart Viewer design features the Snapdragon XR2

Hannah Davies 2 years ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words