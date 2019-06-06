Baldur’s Gate 3 is coming to Stadia – and we couldn’t be more excited

During a Google Stadia reveal event, RPG bods Larian Studios have lifted the lid on their newest project: Baldur’s Gate 3.

The studio described the game as “a dream come true” and declaring it to be “the biggest game they’ve ever done”, which is impressive considering how dense their award-winning RPG Divinity: Original Sin 2 actually is.

To achieve this, the studio had to badger license owners Wizards of the Coast relentlessly, and said that they had to triple their size to handle the game, staffing up so they can do it justice.

Baldur’s Gate 2 is one of the best regarded RPGs of all time, while Divinity: Original Sin 2 is recognised as one of the best RPGs of recent years. The combination of the two could result in an incredible entry, and indeed the trailer shows a terrifying Beholder. We’re keen to see more, and with Larian currently planning to show up at E3, it’s likely we’ll get our first look at the game in Los Angeles next week.

The original Baldur’s Gate 3 was commissioned back in the early 2000’s, but it was cut down and cancelled many moons ago, vanishing without a trace. This new version will be released later this year, and it’ll be releasing on Google’s Stadia console, with other platforms currently unknown.

With a resurgance in all things D&D in recent years, if this game keeps the rigid devotion to the tabletop game seen in Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate 2, this should find a huge audience.

Google Stadia was unveiled at the Game Developer Conference earlier this year. It aims to let users stream triple A games over the cloud a framerates up to 4K in 60fps. The company unveiled its new Google Stadia Founders Edition pack alongside Baldurs Gate. The limited edition pack is available for pre-order now and will grant early birds exclusive access to Stadia ahead of a wider launch.