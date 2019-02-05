DEAL: Roku just slashed the price of its best Streaming Stick

Roku has announced its best streaming stick is now better value than ever. The company has dropped the price of its 4K HDR-enabled Steaming Stick Plus by a score.

The device, which doesn’t require a dedicated A/C adapter, is now just £59.99, down from the starting price of £79.99. It isn’t a limited time deal either, it’s a permanent cut and it starts right now.

Roku’s Fire TV Stick rival offers a qual-core processor, 802.11ac MIMO dual-band wireless and up to 4K resolution at 60 frames per second. The high dynamic range compatibility comes via the popular HDR 10 standard, but there’s no support for Dolby Vision.

DEAL: Get the Roku Streaming Stick Plus for £59.99 (£20 off)

Naturally, the stick boasts the company’s excellent Smart TV interface, featuring a well stocked App Store. The remote also has a number of dedicated buttons for on-demand platforms like Netflix.

In our test of the Roku Streaming Stick Plus, published last summer, our reviewer awarded the gadget a 9/10 score. It earned praise for its extensive app support, neat interface and excellent remote app, as well as the stable connection and speedy operation.

Our reviewer wrote: “Its app support and ease of use is unparalleled. It’s not oversimplified like the Google Chromecast Ultra, nor is it overpriced like the Apple TV 4K. If you just want a streamer that works, the Roku Streaming Stick Plus offers amazing value.”

That amazing value just got a little more amazing.