Roku planning to stick it to Apple with its latest 4K HDR streamer?

A 4K version of Apple TV is finally available, and that’s the cue for some of the company’s streaming rivals to upgrade its wares.

Roku already offers set-top boxes with 4K (the Premiere, Premiere+ and Ultra), but now the firm is planning to bring 4K HDR compatibility to its streaming stick range.

The new offering will be called the 4K HDR Roku Streaming Stick+ according to a report from Zats Not Funny.

The report says the mid-range device will arrive “maintaining an elongated stick presentation” and will ship with a brand new universal remote.

That remote will ship with the 2017 model Rokus, the source says, and will have a new power button and a volume rocker.

Amazon set for updates

Thursday’s report comes as Amazon prepares to update its own Fire TV offerings.

Last week the retail giant turned tech powerhouse removed its current generation items from sale.

That came alongside rumours the firm would be releasing a new Fire TV with an Amazon Echo Dot device built-in. A leak also previewed a square Fire TV dongle that’ll support 4K at 60fps.

We may also see new versions of the Google Chromecast dongles at the company’s October 4 event. However, they weren’t part of this week’s apparent leak of Google’s forthcoming line up.

Although Apple is late to the 4K party with its new Apple TV, the company has a great shot at fostering adoption of the Ultra HD resolution.

It is pricing 4K iTunes content at the same price as HD, with existing purchases being upgraded to the higher resolution automatically, at no extra cost.

