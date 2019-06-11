RIP Xbox and Xbox 360: Microsoft dials down backwards compatibility after Project Scarlett reveal

Microsoft is wrapping up its backwards compatibility project after the announcement of the Xbox Two, Project Scarlett.

They made a good crack at it, more than 600 Xbox and Xbox 360 games have been brought to Xbox One users, and this final batch of backwards compatibility titles has some cracking titles. We’ve listed them below.

Xbox titles:

Armed and Dangerous

Indiana Jones and the Emperor’s Tomb

Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Pandora Tomorrow

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent

Unreal Championship 2: The Liandri Conflict

Meanwhile, the Xbox 360 is getting:

Asura’s Wrath

Battlefield 2: Modern Combat

Enchanted Arms

Enslaved: Odyssey to the West

Far Cry Classic

Far Cry Instincts Predator

Infinite Undiscovery

Peter Jackson’s King Kong: The Official Game of the Movie

Prince of Persia The Forgotten Sands

Skate

Star Ocean: The Last Hope

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo

Syndicate

Too Human

Unreal Tournament III

There are some cracking games here. Far Cry Instincts Predator is excellent, King Kong is worth playing and if you want a whole four different Splinter Cell games to get through, you’re in luck.

Now, the team are moving onto the gargantuan task of making every Xbox One game playable for Microsoft’s new Xbox console. It’s a large undertaking but the Xbox One has won many fans with their relentless approach to making all of last generation’s games playable on your shiny new console.

“We have now shifted our focus to help make the games you love playing on Xbox One compatible with future Xbox hardware,” says Jason Ronald, partner director of the Xbox platform. “After this week, we have no plans to add additional Original Xbox or Xbox 360 titles to the catalog on Xbox One.”