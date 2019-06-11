RIP Xbox and Xbox 360: Microsoft dials down backwards compatibility after Project Scarlett reveal

Microsoft is wrapping up its backwards compatibility project after the announcement of the Xbox Two, Project Scarlett.
They made a good crack at it, more than 600 Xbox and Xbox 360 games have been brought to Xbox One users, and this final batch of backwards compatibility titles has some cracking titles. We’ve listed them below.
Xbox titles:
- Armed and Dangerous
- Indiana Jones and the Emperor’s Tomb
- Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Pandora Tomorrow
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent
- Unreal Championship 2: The Liandri Conflict
Meanwhile, the Xbox 360 is getting:
- Asura’s Wrath
- Battlefield 2: Modern Combat
- Enchanted Arms
- Enslaved: Odyssey to the West
- Far Cry Classic
- Far Cry Instincts Predator
- Infinite Undiscovery
- Peter Jackson’s King Kong: The Official Game of the Movie
- Prince of Persia The Forgotten Sands
- Skate
- Star Ocean: The Last Hope
- Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo
- Syndicate
- Too Human
- Unreal Tournament III
There are some cracking games here. Far Cry Instincts Predator is excellent, King Kong is worth playing and if you want a whole four different Splinter Cell games to get through, you’re in luck.
Now, the team are moving onto the gargantuan task of making every Xbox One game playable for Microsoft’s new Xbox console. It’s a large undertaking but the Xbox One has won many fans with their relentless approach to making all of last generation’s games playable on your shiny new console.
“We have now shifted our focus to help make the games you love playing on Xbox One compatible with future Xbox hardware,” says Jason Ronald, partner director of the Xbox platform. “After this week, we have no plans to add additional Original Xbox or Xbox 360 titles to the catalog on Xbox One.”