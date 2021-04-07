Ring adds radar to new Floodlight Cam Wired Pro (and another new doorbell)

You certainly can’t accuse Ring of not developing new products, as today it has announced the Floodlight Cam Wired Pro and yet another new doorbell, the Ring Video Doorbell 4.

Designed to replace the existing Ring Floodlight Cam, the new model has to be wired into place (there’s no battery option at the moment) but it also adds some new technology. First up is the 3D Motion Detection, which was announced with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2. This uses radar so that you can customise motion detection based on distance, ignoring events that take place outside of your property or set threshold.

This then works with the Bird’s Eye View, which shows you a top-down map of your location and where motion events took place, plus the path that visitors took to get to your property. The combination of the two features should give more information about what’s happened and why an event was triggered.

Otherwise, the Floodlight Cam is similar to the old version, with two adjustable lights that you can point where you want them, and Full HD video resolution. You can purchase the new Floodlight Cam in the coming months for £219.

Another new camera

The Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus was only launched last year, but there’s already a new model, the Ring Video Doorbell 4. This battery-powered model has similar pre-roll technology to last year’s doorbell, where you get four seconds of low-resolution video from before an event was triggered to give you more context. While last year’s camera had black and white pre-roll, the Video Doorbell 4 has colour pre-roll. Otherwise, the new model seems quite similar to the old one.

You can buy the Ring Video Doorbell 4 from May 5 for £179. We’ll have full reviews of both products in the coming months.