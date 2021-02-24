Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 ups resolution and smart features

Although Ring has a distinguished product line, more recent products have felt more like small evolutionary steps rather than bringing something new.

That changes with the Ring Video Doorbell pro 2, the brand-new wired doorbell, which introduces higher-resolution video and brand-new motion detection technology.

Pretty much all of Ring’s line-up, including the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus and Ring Video Doorbell Pro, have been stuck with a 1080p resolution. With the Doorbell Pro 2, Ring ups this to 1536p, matching that of the Arlo Video Doorbell. More resolution should mean more detailed images and a clearer view of what’s going on outside of your home. Ring is also promising head-to-toe video, so you can see all of the person at your front door, rather than a cropped view. This doorbell also gets colour night vision.

One of the issues with a doorbell, in particular, is the number of alerts that you can get, with people just walking outside of your home able to trigger motion detection. Although the original Ring Video Doorbell Pro let you set activity zones (the battery-powered products are more basic), the new doorbell ups this with two new technologies: 3D Motion Detection and Bird’s Eye View.

3D Motion Detection uses radar to detect objects, giving you the distance and angle in front of the door, letting you narrow down where you want detection to start, so that you get fewer alerts. This feature works in combination with the Bird’s Eye View, which will show you a top-down satellite image of your home, pinpointing where an event was triggered from, so you get more context and more chance of fine-tuning detection. These are two features that no other smart doorbell has.

On top of that, you get the same activity zone and privacy zone options of the previous doorbells. With a Ring Protect plan, you also get Advanced Pre-Roll, so you can see what happened before an event was triggered, and People Only Mode notifications, so you don’t get bothered by the neighbour’s cat walking across your path.

The new doorbell will launch on 31 March and can be pre-ordered below for £219.