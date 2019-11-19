Rick and Morty have picked a side in the Intel vs AMD war

The popular TV show Rick and Morty has picked its side in the ongoing Intel vs AMD CPU race, and it seems our favourite fictional scientist is all about Threadripper.

In the show, titular character Rick Sanchez has been spotted using an AMD QX3700+. The CPU doesn’t actually exist in the real world (as far as we know) and fans have speculated the “Q” could indicate it’s a quantum computing chip.

We learned of Rick’s preference for AMD in the new episode called The Outdated Gentleman and the Seat. Rick uses the computer to carry out “reverse digestion extrapolation” – clearly highly important work.

As Rick is casting an eye over the computer screens, we get a glimpse of the specs of the AMD QX3700+ (You can take a look yourself here):

128-bit

Around 400TB of SSD storage

Around 3.5 billion GB of RAM

Linux distribution created by Debian

Users over on Reddit have been keen to point out that the specs of Rick’s computer are a bit awry.

Redditor Cakiery said: “Specifically he using Debian with a very old Linux kernel. 3.2.0 is from 2012. Which would mean he is probably using Debian 7 which went end of life in 2016. My point is, Rick reallly needs to install some updates … Also his partitions are real weird.”

Fellow user Anticept followed up with: “I mean, these are pretty minor issues compared to the rest. Like running on a processor that is 7.9hz. Or using old style phosphor screens. There’s such a mix of old and new age stuff, it’s hilarious.”

While we don’t give as a definitive answer as Rick, you can check out our thoughts on the Intel vs AMD issue in our comparison of the two models of Surface Laptop 3 15.

Our full Surface Laptop 3 15 review said: “The Surface Laptop 3 15 is a 15-inch premium laptop you can’t ignore; it’s remarkably built and an attractive bit of kit.

The AMD Ryzen processor options tackle everyday tasks with ease, but this isn’t a device for high-end design work or gaming, while the battery performance is a major let down.”

Computing Writer Adam joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. He has a background in covering everything from consumer tech and video ga…