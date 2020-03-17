Resident Evil 3 Demo shambles onto PS4, Xbox One and PC this week

Capcom has announced that a playable demo is coming later this week for its reimagining of survival horror classic – Resident Evil 3.

The demo will be arriving for PS4, Xbox One and PC on March 19th, meaning you’ll be able to close out this week with a glimpse at the zombie outbreak, a nice break from our current reality at the moment if we’re being honest.

You will play as Jill Valentine as she explores Raccoon City in an effort to save civilians, working directly alongside Carlos Riviera. Of course, the Nemesis is lurking in the shadows waiting for the perfect opportunity to pounce on you.

Set to launch on April 3rd, this will provide players with a nice way of sampling the game before it arrives on all platforms. If you enjoyed last year’s revival of Resident Evil 2, you’ll more than likely love what’s on offer here.

Alongside the demo announcement, Capcom has also confirmed an upcoming trial for Resident Evil Resistance, the asynchronous multiplayer experience included with Resident Evil 3.

It’s a nice complement to the campaign, and hopefully it breaks the curse of mediocrity that plagues online efforts in the franchise. The beta will arrive later this month, and we’ll keep you updated on concrete details.

Once you’ve completed the upcoming demo you’ll be treated to a new trailer for the full game, which will hopefully bring with a few new surprises, since there’s plenty from the original we’ve yet to see translated into the remake.

” Jill Valentine’s fight for survival has been recreated for modern platforms with truly stunning production values, ready to terrify a whole new generation of players alongside hardened veterans,” reads our hands-on preview. Capcom is onto another winner with this one, and we can’t wait to play it for ourselves again.

