Report: Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is a direct sequel to the original Black Ops

A new leak has emerged for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War ahead of its official reveal tomorrow, and it appears to unveil a number of key details for the blockbuster shooter.

Coming courtesy of CODTracker, the report features a full description of Black Ops Cold War alongside details on its story, pre-order bonuses and other elements. It’s a fairly big drop of information, all of which seems more or less accurate now we’ve checked it over.

According to the report, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be a direct sequel to the original Black Ops. Set during the Cold War in the 1980s, players will “battle around the globe through iconic locales like East Berlin, Vietnam, Turkey, Soviet KGB headquarters and more” throughout the solo campaign.

“As elite operatives, you will follow the trail of a shadowy figure named Perseus who is on a mission to destabilise the global balance of power and change the course of history,” the description reads. “Descend into the dark center of this global conspiracy alongside iconic characters Woods, Mason and Hudson and a new cast of operatives attempting to stop a plot decades in the making.”

The description also confirms that Black Ops Cold War will feature a multiplayer experience alongside a zombies mode, the latter being a staple for all games in the series developed by Treyarch. It will be fascinating to see how such additions tie into the popularity of Warzone.

Twitter account Modern Warzone has uncovered additional details in the files of Modern Warfare, including a potential release date, pre-order bonuses and information relating to a full multiplayer reveal on September 9. As for the release date, it is pencilled in to launch on November 13, which also lines up to when we expect the next-gen consoles to drop.

The full reveal will take place at 6:30pm BST on Wednesday, August 26 where we will hopefully see a new trailer, gameplay and a confirmed release date for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. This is potentially the longest wait ever for an annual Call of Duty announcement, so we’re not surprised that fans are desperate to hear more.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…