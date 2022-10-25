Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus to feature 200MP camera

Xiaomi has revealed that the forthcoming Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus will feature a 200MP camera, making it potentially the first affordable phone to pack such an advanced image sensor.

We’ve seen a couple of phones with 200-megapixel cameras this year, but so far they’ve fallen under the flagship(ish) description. The Xiaomi 12T Pro costs £699, while the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra costs £749.

That’s what makes Xiaomi’s recent info release on the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus so interesting. Here is a phone that will feature a main sensor that packs “up to 200 million pixels”, according to machine translation of the Redmi Weibo page, yet it will likely cost less than £400.

Last year’s Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus (pictured) was priced at £369, and came equipped with a 108MP main camera.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus’s main camera is described as has having an “HPX” outsole main camera” sensor, ewhich would appear to confirm that it uses Samsung’s new Isocell HPX sensor. This is a 1/1.4-inch sensor that isn’t quite as large or advanced as the Samsung HP1 sensor found in those aforementioned flagship phones. Again, though, we’d direct your attention to the price differential.

Xiaomi’s budget sub-brand claims that this new sensor will use pixel binning to achieve larger 2.24μm pixels. It’ll also feature a large upgraded OIS system for steadier images.

The phone will support three modes: 12.5MP, 50MP (with 16-in-1 and 4-in-1 pixel binning respectively), and full 200MP

We’ll be seeing the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus take a bow on October 27 in China, and we’re hopeful of a global launch at some point.