Realme C55 ‘Mini Capsule’ looks suspiciously like Apple’s Dynamic Island

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Realme has launched a new phone in Indonesia, the Realme C55, which features a so-called ‘Mini Capsule’ that looks a lot like the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island.

The most notable thing about the Realme C55 is a new pill-shaped heads-up notification system that animates in such a way that it appears to emerged seamlessly from the in-display selfie camera. Now where have we seen that before?

Realme’s implementation can show things like the phone’s battery and charging status, data usage, and step count.

We wouldn’t expect third party support for this Mini Capsule. It would likely take Google adopting a similar system directly into Android for that to happen. Still, we’d be surprised if Realme was the last Android manufacturer to take a leaf out of Apple’s playbook with the whole Dynamic Island thing.

To be brutally honest, we’ve been waiting for the Dynamic Island copycats ever since the iPhone 14 Pro launched. Any iPhone feature that’s perceived to be both original and good tends to be adopted by the Android masses over the following years.

Witness Touch ID, flat-edged designs, the whole gesture-based input system, and more.

Of course, Apple isn’t above pilfering itself. It only got around to the whole 120Hz display thing relatively recently, while it’s always been a few steps behind Android on the notification front.

Other than this notification system, the Realme C55 looks to be a fairly unremarkable affordable (it costs around £160) phone, with a sharp (and also iPhone-esque) flat-edged design, a 6.72-inch 90Hz display, a Helio G88 processor, a 64MP main camera, and 33W charging.

