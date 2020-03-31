Realme 6 packs a 90Hz display and 64MP camera for a stunning price

Realme has just launched a brace of budget phones to the UK market, and they both boast impressive specs for the price. Here’s the full rundown.

The Realme 6 and Realme 6i will be available to buy in the UK in April, and both pack some surprisingly lofty specifications given the modest price tag. The Realme 6 offers a 90Hz display refresh rate, 30W fast charging and a 64-megapixel main camera for a starting price of £219, while the Realme 6i has an even cheaper starting price of £189 but still packs a 5000mAh battery and a 48-megapixel sensor.

Realme 6

The standout feature of the Realme 6 is the 90Hz display refresh rate, which matches premium-priced flagships such as the Google Pixel 4, and should make for much smoother scrolling. The screen itself measures 6.5-inches and boasts a 90.5% screen-to-body ratio, made possible by the cut-out hole for a selfie camera in the top left of the screen.

The device runs on a MediaTek Helio G90T chipset and is available with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The battery capacity is 4300mAh, and it can apparently be fully charged in under an hour thanks to its 30W fast-charging system.

The camera set-up consists of a 64-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens with 119-degree field of view, plus two 2-megapixel sensors that function as a depth sensor and a macro lens respectively.

The Realme 6 will be available to buy from April 9, at a starting price of £219.

Realme 6i

The Realme 6i generally has more modest specifications, but that means it’s even cheaper to buy. It runs on a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset rather than the G90T, but the battery capacity is actually even larger, at 5000mAh (though its charging power maxes out at 18W rather than 30W).

The screen measures 6.5-inches and it has an HD Plus resolution, with a small teardrop notch housing a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The rear cameras are led by a 48-megapixel sensor, but otherwise its very similar to its sibling – and it’s rare to find a four-camera phone at such a price.

The Realme 6i will be available in the UK from April 20, at a starting price of £189.

