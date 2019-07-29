Electronic Arts has revealed the cover athlete for football sim FIFA 20, and it’s none other than Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard.

A big-money signing for the Spanish giants, this will act as Hazard’s debut as the main cover star for the beloved sporting franchise.

Eden Hazard will only act as the cover athlete for the upcoming title’s standard edition. Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk will grace the Champion’s League Special Edition, a license EA took from Konami’s PES a couple years ago.

“EA Sports FIFA is the biggest football game on the planet, and I have been playing it for years against my brothers,” said Hazard regarding the announcement.

“I am lucky to have been on the cover before but to be on FIFA 20 globally is amazing and I hope to excite as many gamers as I do when I take the field for ​Real Madrid this season!”

Van Dijk also chimed in on his involvement with FIFA 20: “It is a huge honour for me to be on the cover of FIFA 20. I’ve been playing FIFA for as long as I can remember and so it’s an extremely proud moment for me to be representing ​Liverpool on the cover of such an iconic game.”

The athlete who will grace the game’s Ultimate Edition remains unconfirmed, although we’ll learn more ahead of its September 27 release. The Champion’s League Edition will be available three days earlier for those who pre-order.

While I’m not the football expert here at Trusted Reviews, I did have a play of FIFA 20 at E3 2019: “We could spend hours diving into the nitty gritty of FIFA 20’s mechanical changes, and having only playing two matches, we sadly don’t have enough to lean on. What we can say is Electronic Arts has once again pushed its football series forward with many changes – some small and some large.”

