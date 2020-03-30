Ready to quiz for cash? HQ Trivia is back

After shutting down just last month, HQ Trivia has made a surprise return. The daily interactive quiz app is famous for offering cash prizes, but it closed down in February after a period of instability. Now, the app is back, and players will once again get their chance to quiz for cash.

Fans of the interactive show app can play along tonight at 9pm ET, which is 2am BST in the UK. Rough. HQ Trivia host, Matt Richards, tweeted to confirm the app’s return and tell players that they will now be able to cash out funds that were frozen during the app’s shutdown.

A push notification went out to all players too. Tonight could be the game’s most popular outing in a long time, as old players attempt to log back in and claim prizes, as well as playing along with this evening’s trivia.

When the app initially landed it was hugely popular, offering players the chance to play for cash prizes twice a day. However, the app’s popularity waned and, in 2018, disaster struck when the companies co-founder, Colin Kroll, tragically died of a drugs overdose.

Before last month’s shut down of the app, HQ Trivia’s CEO, Rus Yusupov, attempted “to help find additional investors and partners to support the expansion of the company.”

He told CNN that the company had “received an offer from an established business” – this deal eventually fell through, but some will question whether this revival, one month on, was a resurfacing of the same deal.

HQ Trivia also attempted to launch a photo challenge game recently, entitled HQX, in an attempt to diversify the business and offer other revenue streams. That app opened before HQ Trivia’s latest shutdown and its future is not certain at present.

