Razer Phone Android Pie: The OG gaming phone’s getting a big update

Razer’s confirmed the first generation Razer Phone will be getting updated to Android 9 Pie in the very near future.

This news broke via Reddit on Thursday when a member of the marketing team posted:

“We will release an Android Pie upgrade – which includes Android security updates – for the original Razer Phone in coming weeks. We thank all our fans for their support and patience.”

The update will be great news of early adopters of the original gaming phone. Razer released the first generation Razer Phone in 2017.

It won over numerous mobile gamers, including us here at Trusted Reviews, by being one of the first phones on the market to feature a variable refresh rate screen.

Variable refresh rate screens are a key positive that can help improve handsets’ battery lives and screen quality. A higher refresh rate increases the number of images per second a screen displays.

This makes simple things like navigating menus feel smoother and can give you a competitive advantage while gaming by decreasing the amount of time between you touching the screen and the command being enacted.

The tech worked so well numerous other companies have started using the tech. The OnePlus 7 Pro features a super smooth 90Hz refresh rate display. Asus next-generation ROG Phone 2 is expected to feature a super-swish 120Hz OLED display when it launches later this year.

The Razer Phone update is also a positive sign for people with the Razer Phone 2. Traditionally smaller players in the phone market have struggled to offer ongoing software support to customers.

The gen one update suggests Razer may buck this trend, which is great news and something we’d like to see more companies do.

The news was met with a generally positive response on Reddit.

“Oh thank God; I was about to jump ship to a different phone because I was feeling super burned and most budget phones were on 9 and the current security patch at this point,” wrote one happy Redditer.

“That’s amazing news I’m so happy about this,” chirped in another.

Others were a little less impressed, noting a lack of prior software support.

After more than a year without updates, this is just one of the worst jokes Razer could play on us the unlucky ones who unfortunately had the misfortune of buying a c****y Razer phone,” wrote one peeved Razer Phone owner.

