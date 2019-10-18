Razer’s HyperSpeed to make wireless gaming mice faster than ever

Not satisfied with the speed and performance of Bluetooth mice, gaming peripheral maker Razer has launched its very own wireless technology called HyperSpeed.

Razer claims HyperSpeed is “25% faster than other wireless technologies” which most likely refers to Logitech’s own wireless solution: LightSpeed. Globally recognised certification institute TUV SUD PSB has backed up the claim following rigorous testing, so you can be sure Razer hasn’t just plucked the figure from mid-air.

The HyperSpeed technology uses an ultra-high radio frequency to speed up the performance and cut down delays, with Razer proudly reporting it sees the lowest click latency the company has ever recorded.

What does all of this actually mean for real-time gaming performance though? Essentially, HyperSpeed should see wireless gaming mice reach similar levels of responsiveness to a wired version, all but eradicating the usual drawbacks of freeing yourself from cord constraints.

It’s not all about speed, Razer claims, emphasising the importance of wireless stability when gaming competitively. That’s why HyperSpeed features Razer’s improved Adaptive Frequency Technology, which scans for frequency channels every millisecond in order to avoid interference and maintain a lag-free performance.

As a result, HyperSpeed boasts a polling rate of 998Hz which is marginally faster than Logitech’s LightSpeed wireless technology, which gives you a 990Hz figure.

The final benefit of HyperSpeed over Bluetooth is the reduced power draw, and so supposedly improves the battery life for wireless gadgets significantly.

While the new Razer Viper Ultimate gaming mouse is currently the only gaming peripheral to feature the new HyperSpeed wireless innovation, Razer will be implementing the new technology in many more devices soon.

With the launch of the Viper Ultimate, Razer also revealed Focus+, its new optical sensor for gaming mice. This new sensor features a super-sensitive 20,000 DPI (dots per inch).

Focus+ also allows for manual tweaking for landing and lift-off detection and provides an industry-leading tracking performance, so your PC knows precisely where your mouse is no matter how fast you’re swiping it across your desk.

