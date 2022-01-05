Razer announces new gaming chair and desk concept, Project Sophia

Razer took to the floor at CES in Las Vegas this week to unveil a brand new gaming chair, alongside what the company claims is the world’s first true gaming desk concept.

The Enki Pro HyperSense is Razer’s latest advanced gaming chair.

With the Enki Pro HyperSense, the company has taken the Enki Pro chair design and combined it with a high-fidelity haptic feedback unit developed by D-BOX and a customisable Chroma RGB headrest.

The haptic engine is capable of simulating a range of vibrations, textures and motions. It features 65,000 haptic vibrations with tactile feedback of +/e 1 G-Force and is capable of creating 1.5-inches of vertical and backward tilt in the seat.

The chair also takes advantage of real time syncronisation, so all the feedback is delivered with a responsiveness of up to 5ms.

The haptics engine natively supports over 2,200 games, movies and music titles, including F1 2021, Forza Horizon 5 and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. There’s also Direct Input Haptics which allow the controller, keyboard and mouse-inputs will generate physical feedback for titles not directly supported by the chair’s software.

As far as the chair itself goes, the Enki Pro HyperSense features a 22-inch ultra-wide seat base, 100-degree shoulder arches and built-in lumbar arch, offering improved weight distribution for all-day comfort.

Project Sophia

Razer also unveiled “the world’s first true gaming desk concept” at CES 2022 – Project Sophia.

Project Sophia is a highly modifiable desk that can support up to 13 separate modules, allowing you to customsie the desk to fit your needs.

Modules include secondary screens, system monitoring tools, touch-screen hotkey panels, pen tablets, audio mixer units, external capture cards and more. Different options are available for gamers, creators, streamers and multitaskers, allowing them to customise the desktop to suit them.

Project Sophia is powered by the latest Intel procssor and Nvidia GPU and comes together in a slim chassis magentically attached below the glass tabletop, so users can easily detach it to add upgrades.

The concept desk also comes with a 65-inch next-gen OLED display and is lined with LEDs that can be synced with the Razer Chroma RGB ecosystem.

“Project Sophia is our futuristic vision of a multi-purpose gaming and workstation set-up which meets the very different needs of a variety of PC uses, negating the need to move between workspaces”, said Razer’s VP of Growth, Richard Hashim.

“The hot-swappable modular system allows users to quickly reconfigure their desk with near infinite flexibility, adapting Project Sophia not just for the task at hand, but also to the user’s particular preference. This is the future of the battlestation”.