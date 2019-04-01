Rainbow Six Siege star calls for Operation Health 2.0

Rainbow Six Siege has grown from strength to strength, with the competitive FPS game releasing four new content packs each year. However, as the game has grown, the company has dived back in to try and fix old issues.



The game launched in 2015. Back in 2017, as the player count started to rise and older issues started to surface, Ubisoft put one of these content drops on pause for Operation Health in 2017, at the time spending several months polishing the content that already existed, in addition to extensive reworks of game systems that weren’t working as well as players hoped.

Related: Best PC games



However, pro player Niclas “Pengu” Mouritzen, one of the best known and most successful Rainbow Six Siege players, has called for Ubisoft to kick off Operation Health 2.0, saying that the foundations of the current game are rotten.

“So the game is at a really interesting point because it’s what I call ‘questionable’,” says Mourtizen. “The content is great, the map is great, the operator design is great but the core foundations of the game is causing controversy. The sound engine doesn’t work as well as it used to, the hitreg has been dodgy, and the core fundamentals aren’t as strong as they used to be.”

“I use the expression that it’s like a tall building: every piece of DLC is like a new level on top of the building,” adds Mourtizen. “Now we’re pretty far up, but the core foundation is rotten to its core at a level where it impacts the future of the game.”

Mourtizen says that it’s time for Ubisoft to step back from creating new content, and fix several of the issues the community has been complaining about.

“I’ve been saying we need an Operation Health 2.0, and in my perfect, ideal, world we’d have an Operation Health every year.”

Related: Best Android phones



Rainbow Six Siege has experienced near continuous growth with each new content drop, including 2017’s Operation Health patch, and Mourtizen says that this new content is essential for getting new and old players excited to keep coming back to the game, but has pointed out that for the competitive crowd a time each year where Ubisoft focused on fixing outstanding issues would be invaluable.

“If the content your making is great, but the platform for that content isn’t working optimally, then players aren’t getting the full experience,” adds Mourtizen. “We’re at a point where Ubisoft is making great content, but we’re not getting the most out of it because there are some obstacles. So, the game is great right now, but it’s not great, but we’re all still enjoying it.”

Are you a Rainbow Six Siege player? Let us know where you think the game is at on Twitter, pinging us a message at @TrustedReviews.