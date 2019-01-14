PUBG footsteps are louder now, and being barefoot might not help you out

If you’re walking around in PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, it might be useful to know that footsteps are a whole lot louder now, meaning your enemies will often be able to hear you from as much as 60 metres away.



We’ve got Youtuber WackyJacky101 to thank for the revelation, after he decided something was wrong with the sounds he was making while moving around after the Battlegrounds patch which brought Vikendi into the game.



Enlisting another player as a listener, he decided to test the map out for himself by testing the different movement modes on the same piece of terrain to see how far out he could be heard. Sprint or run, and you’re going to heard from around 60 metres away, which is a substantial increase in the amount of noise you’ll make wombling around PUBG’s maps, which means sneaky playstyles could suffer.

A previous test conducted by WackyJacky in March 2018 made you audible from 40 metres while sprinting or running, which may seem like a small increase but when you’re trawling through the urban areas or the smaller maps like Vikendi or Sanhok, this will make a real difference to the way you approach the game.



It’s a surprising change to sneak in, and penalising the quiet players could have the side effect of making the mid-game a little more fighty as players are now more likely to hear each other coming. This just serves to confirm that my chosen strategy of driving the fastest car I can into the middle of each circle while smashing the horn is the only real way to play.

Come fight me on the field of Valhalla, you cowards.

