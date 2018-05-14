Sony PSVR 2 could (eventually) arrive with an incredible 1,001ppi display

When will Sony release a PlayStation VR 2 headset for the PS4 and PS4 Pro? We’re keeping tabs on the possibility of a PSVR 2. Here’s the latest rumours and speculation surrounding the company’s virtual reality plans.

Sony has confirmed its E3 2018 showcase will focus entirely on software, meaning there’ll be no PlayStation hardware announcements.

That news may have disappointed PS4 owners hoping for a new version of the PlayStation VR headset, which first launched around 18 months ago.

It turns out Sony’s extended season of discounts following Black Friday and Christmas is geared towards pushing adoption rather than shifting old inventory.

However, while the next-gen PSVR might be a while away, there’s a chance the display could offer almost three times the level of detail.

Screen manufacturer Japan Display (JDI), of which Sony is a member, has built a new VR-ready screen offering 1,001 pixels per inch.

For context, the current PlayStation Vue model has a 368ppi display. The new 3.25-inch LCD also beats the HTC Vive Pro (615ppi), HTC Vive (448ppi) and Oculus Rift (461ppi).

The joint venture between Hitachi, Sony and Toshiba announced its 3.25-inch screen that’ll be available to ship to manufactures by the end of March 2019.

The display is both smaller and more detailed than its previous display innovation, which was 3.6-inches in size and offered 803 pixels per inch.

It says the new model will ‘accelerate’ the design of even higher resolution displays and can help to decrease the size and weight of head mounted displays.

In a press release the company wrote: “JDI’s new 1001ppi LTPS TFT LCD not only features high pixel density, but also has improved LC response time from 4.5msec to 2.2msec (gray-to-gray, worst case) which helps to reduce motion blur. In addition to these features, the 1001ppi LTPS TFT LCD is able to operate at 120Hz refresh rate, though most displays for VR-HMD applications operate below 90Hz. This 120Hz refresh rate contributes to minimise system latency.”

Are you waiting for a second generation PSVR? Or are you happy with the experience provided by the original model?