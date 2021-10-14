PS5 Christmas sale registration opens, but Sony Claus skips UK

Sony is once again offering direct PS5 sales and is encouraging gamers in the US to register for a chance to buy the in-demand console.

With the PS5 likely to be incredibly hard-to-come-by this Christmas, once again, the latest Sony invite scheme may represent the best chance of success for those not glued to the restock alerts.

“This coming Holiday season, we will have a limited amount of PS5 consoles available for customers in the US to purchase direct from PlayStation” the company says on its website.

Users will need to register with their PSN ID and corresponding email address, and have a physical shipping address in the United States to be eligible. Those selected will be notified before the sales event with their purchase window.

Somewhat strangely, Sony is going to choose the gamers who are selected based on their “previous interests and PlayStation activities.” What that means precisely, we’re not sure. However, if you’re an avid PlayStation gamer who is regularly logging into the PSN to play games, you may have a better chance than those who only turn the console on every couple of months.

Unfortunately Sony isn’t extending the courtesy to UK gamers, which will disappoint gamers and parents of gamers seeking to put a PS5 under the Christmas tree this year.

However, if you have friends or family in the United States, you might still be ok. Sony has said invites are open to PSN users outside the US, provided they have a place they can ship the console to.

“If you receive an invite and units are still available, as long as you ship to a US based address, your order reservation will be allowed,” Sony says in the FAQ. “Any orders that contain a non-US based address will be cancelled.”

Good luck to all gamers chasing a PS5 this Christmas!