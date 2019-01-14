Rocket League cross-play finally arrives on PS4 as Sony caves

Sony is now allowing full cross-play online multiplayer support for Rocket League on the Playstation 4 console, following a long campaign from fans.

After announcing it was retreating from its entrenched position last year, fans of the beloved driving-meets-football title can today pit their skills against friends playing the Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

Despite enabling Rocket League cross-play on PC, Sony had long resisted joining its console rivals, but that ends today, developer Psyonix has announced.

Related: Best PS4 games 2019

“It’s because of you, our fans, and our generous partners on all systems and services that have made this possible in the first place,” said Jeremy Dunham, VP of publishing at Psyonix in a blog post on Monday.

“On behalf of the entire team, thank you for your passion and persistence as we continue to do our best to make Rocket League the best experience we can.”

The newly-enabled feature allows PS4 gamers to matchmake with or against other players within all of the online match types, including casual, competitive and extra modes. To check the cross-platform play is enabled, gamers can select Options from there main menu and ensure the Cross Plaform Play box is ticked within the Gameplay tab.

The decision comes after Sony relented and enabled cross-play on Fortnite, following a similar appeal from fans of the Battle Royale-style gameplay. However it is not yet on board with the Minecraft cross play publicly backed by Nintendo and Microsoft last year.

The Rocket League decision perhaps has greater ramifications for the future of cross-platform play, given the break in Sony’s resistance. The company’s reluctance had been grounded in the competitive advantage it had gained through system sales compared to the Xbox One.

Now, there appears to be no reason why gamers will not be able to reach the nirvana of playing against each other, regardless of the games they choose and the system they own.

Do you applaud Sony’ decision? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.