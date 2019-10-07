PS4’s latest firmware update expands Remote Play across Android devices

Sony is opening up its Remote Play features to a whole new audience with their latest PS4 firmware update, and it’s coming to the base console and its 4K sibling this week.

The latest PS4 update, version 7.00, has brought remote play to a wider range Android devices, allowing players to connect their smart-phone or tablet with their console and stream games, so long as they maintain a solid internet connection.

This feature has been available since 2014 for users of Sony Xperia handsets , but now it’s being rolled out across all the latest Android devices. Users with Android 5.0 or higher can download the PS4 Remote Play App via the Google Play store in order to stream games onto their device.

Only selected titles will be available via the app. Players will be able to use their DualShock 4 wireless PS4 controllers for remote play by connecting it via Bluetooth, so there’s no need to shell out for an additional controller to make proper use of Remote Play.

Remote play is also available for iOS devices, PC and Mac. For iPhone and iPad users, the Remote Play app has been updated. New additions will see the controller displayed at all times and lock the device’s screen orientation so it doesn’t flip round mid-game.

To access these features users need to make sure their systems are brought up to date, as only the latest updates will cater for the remote play features. Players will need to update to Android 10, iOS 13, iPadOS 13 or macOS Catalina (releasing in October).

The update has also re-vamped the Party function. Now, the maximum number of party users has increased from 8 to 16. So each Party can now contain double the players and, potentially, double the fun. Sony have also promised improvements in audio quality and network connectivity. US users will now have access to a new Chat Transcription feature as a nice little cherry on top.

