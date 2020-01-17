PS4 airport hijack may be the cheekiest gaming session ever

When the urge strikes gamers gotta game, even if it means commandeering a screen in an airport departures lounge.

Take one bloke at the Portland International Airport in Oregon, USA, for example. He decided he required a larger display for his PS4 gaming activity and plugged the console into a monitor alongside the arrivals and departures boards.

After being rumbled, the opportunistic gamer was kindly asked to curtail the activity but asked airport officials whether he could finish his current session before ceding the screen for its intended purpose.

Port of Portland spokesperson Kama Simonds said the screen was showing a map of the airport passengers before the gamer decided he required a little more display real estate while waiting to board his flight.

“That is obviously something that we don’t want to have happened because travellers need the information that we are putting on the screens for them,” Simmons told the KXL News radio station (via Oregon Live).

According to Simmons, airport officials approached the keen gamer “and very kindly asked this person to unplug and cease using the monitors at the airport.” Sadly, they refused his “very polite” request to finish his game. Spoil sports.

Simmons remarked that “apparently it was a very polite and cordial interaction,” while providing “a good reminder of what not to do at the airport.”

To be honest, this is one of the most innocent airport hijackings imaginable and we hope not too many knickers were knotted by the cheeky gaming session. We do wonder how often the fella in question had partaken in such an activity and whether this was the first time he’d been called on it.

