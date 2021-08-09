Google’s custom-built Tensor chipset could be Samsung’s unreleased Exynos 9855, according to a report by GalaxyClub (via SamMobile).

Tensor is a processor designed by Google to power its Pixel smartphones, set to introduce powerful AI and machine learning capabilities beyond what Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chips have previously provided.

The company has already revealed that Tensor will offer big improvements when it comes to areas such as photography and speech recognition.

Recently, the chipset has been linked with the codename ‘Whitechapel’ – a name that Samsung is also using for its own Exynos 9855, according to GalaxyClub. This means that there’s a chance that the Tensor is actually the unreleased Samsung SoC.

Furthermore, the Exynos 9855 features a similar internal model number to the Exynos 2100 – the chipset found in Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S21. According to SamMobile, the 2100 launched with the internal model number Exynos 9840.

Given that the two numbers are similar, it’s possible the Tensor processor will offer the Pixel 6 similar performance to the S21 when it launches later this year.

Of course, this isn’t the first we’ve heard about Google working with Samsung to develop its Tensor chipset.

On August 3, Nikkei Asia (via 9to5Google) reported that the Tensor processor will be manufactured by Samsung.

According to the report, the chip will be based on the 5nm process similarly to Samsung’s other flagship chipsets and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888.

“Google did not disclose who will manufacture the Tensor chip for Pixel, but sources familiar with the matter told Nikkei Asia that Samsung handle production using its advanced 5-nanometer process technology”, wrote Nikkei Asia in the report.

Google has previously kept quiet about the chip, with hardware chief Rick Osterloh explaining that Google “designed it, own it, and drive it” in an interview with Wired published on August 2.

We’ll have to wait to find out more about the custom Google chip.