This prankster tricked people with life-sized AirPod stickers – Now you can too

Social media prankster, Pablo Rochat, used life-sized AirPod stickers to fool people into thinking they had dropped their real AirPods.

If you’ve used a pair of AirPods you’ll know that there are two reasons to get a pair. Firstly, for the sound quality and handiness of having no wired connection. Secondly, they’re a great buy if you really want to live in constant fear of dropping one of them down a drain while walking somewhere.

Rochat clearly picked up on this all-consuming fear and chose to terrorise AirPods users by placing these stickers in a whole lot of places people might think they’d dropped their AirPods.

The stickers were very convincing and, as you can see from the images he Tweeted out, they must have fooled a few people. They’re the right size and design and, from a distance, it’s very hard to tell that they are 2D.

If you’re so inclined, (in this context ‘so inclined’ means ‘an evil tortured soul who wants to wreak havoc in the world’) you can pull this prank off too. You’ll be able to make use of the free templates that Rochat has provided online. Find the link below.

Just how many people walked past these and desperately checked their pockets? Or their ears? How many more fumbled around on the ground trying to pick them up, before feeling like complete idiots? We will never know.

One fan made in the point, in his reply on Twitter: “[I] don’t know what’s more evil. This prank or not providing us with the reaction videos.”

Back in August, Rochat had fun with another Apple product, implying that it heated up so much he was able to make popcorn with it. You can see the Tweet below.

