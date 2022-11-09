Polar Ignite 3 tells you the right time to tackle taxing tasks

Polar has announced the new Ignite 3 fitness watch with a new and improved focus on sleep and recovery.

The new “fitness and wellness” watch, aimed at recreational fitness enthusiasts rather than hardcore runners, wants to help you align your training and activity with your body’s natural circadian rhythm.

The company says the Ignite 3’s new SleepWise feature can discern the time of day you’ll be most alert and ready to carry out cognitive tasks. So, if you need to focus on studying for an exam, for instance, the Ignite 3 will tell you the best time to tackle it.

Along with the feature leveraging your circadian rhythm, the Ignite 3 is also borrowing some of the higher-end features we’ve seen on more expensive Polar watches like the Grit X.

That includes Nightly Recharge, which offers a full analysis of how your overnight rest has helped you to recover from stress or other demands. There’s Sleep Stages Plus which shows the time spent in each sleep stage as well as the quality of that sleep.

The readiness feature will suggest workouts tailored to how well your body has recovered, while there’s also real-time feedback on your workout as you’re training. There’s 150 pre-defined sports profiles, and 24/7 activity tracking that’ll accumulate your active time, steps and distance.

The Ignite 3 delivers the company’s signature heart rate tracking technology as well as dual-frequency GPS. Battery life is decent with support of 30 hours of continuous training in GPS mode form a single charge or five days of normal use. There’s also Fitbit-like breathing exercises to help you achieve a moment of zen.

The Ignite 3 is the first device in the series to boast an AMOLED circular display with very thin bezels, while there are a host of quick access widgets to help you freshen up the look with the information that’s most important to you.

Overall it’s quite the looker. It’s not as cheaply priced as some entry level watches, but there’s a lot of tech here for the £289 price tag. It’s available now in Night Black, Purple Dusk, Greige Sand, and Brown Copper.