It’s coming up to Halloween, and we all know what that means… it’s time for a horror movie marathon! However, it could be worth trading in Netflix for a better stocked alternative streaming service.

Read on for details on how to find some of the genre’s finest offerings to stream on your devices. There are a wide range of options, from mainstream fare, to more offbeat picks. We’ve made choosing a horror streaming service simple, with this breakdown of the best…

Shudder

Shudder is a specialist streaming service that only offers horror films. It started in 2015 and has been spooking people ever since.

Some of the current highlights of its blood-curdling library include The Changeling, Halloween, and Hellraiser.

They also have a range of Shudder originals, including The Ranger, Boar and the imaginatively titled Witching and Bitching. There’s plenty of Halloween-appropriate entertainment and over 70 items listed as “Only on Shudder”, thanks to the platform’s growing list of exclusive and original content.

Shudder is available on Apple and Android mobile devices, and through Amazon Fire, Android TV, Xbox One, and many more platforms. You can sign up here and, better still, there’s a seven-day free trial available.

Mubi

Mubi also offers a good selection. The streaming service costs £9.99 a month (though it’s free for film students) and offers hand-picked film selections.

Users can currently enjoy Pan’s Labyrinth, Guillermo Del Toro’s dark and imaginative fairy-tale which combines folk-tale horror and the Spanish Civil War.

Mubi subscribers can also access the 1960 classic horror film, Psycho, at least for the next six days, and the bizarre 1998 Psycho remake.

You can sign up here and, like Shudder, there’s a free trial available.

Netflix

Back in the mainstream, Netflix has over 200 horror films, though many of those are best ignored. For instance, 2013’s forgettable Daniel Radcliffe feature, Horns, is available. As is 3.8/10 rated Tales from the Hood 2.

At the better end of its listings, Netflix does have 1976 classic Carrie, and 1984’s Gremlins.

The easiest way to find them is by searching “horror” in the listings.

Hulu

Hulu doesn’t have too much gory fun on offer, but a couple of notable highlights jump out from its limited catalogue. Rosemary’s Baby is one, as is the slightly sillier The Evil Dead, and its sequel, Evil Dead II.

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video has a better roster. If you like your horror films to be modern, Hereditary could be the film for you this Halloween. It was a hit with critics and fans, Peter Bradshaw of The Guardian said:

“Hereditary tripled my heart rate, prickle-massaged my scalp, cured my hiccups – and pretty much terrified me. It was the first time I’ve heard someone in an audience of hardened critics yelp the word ‘Fu-u**’ in two separate syllables.”

Everyman Cinema

If you’re willing to step out of your house and brave streets paved with costume-clad party-goers then one fantastic, if less convenient option, is popping to your nearest Everyman Cinema.

The cinema chain is screening Steven King classic The Shining, over Halloween 2019. It’s arguably the best horror film ever.

