How to cancel a Netflix subscription − whether you’re paying or on a free trial

Looking to cancel your Netflix subscription? Whether it’s due to the recent price hikes, because your free trial is coming to an end, or because of the impending launch of big-name rivals like Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus, the process is really straightforward, and you can cancel in advance.

Read on for step-by-step instructions − they’re the same whether you’re a paying subscriber or taking advantage of the Netflix free trial.

Further down this page we’ve included details on how to change your Netflix plan, which could save you some money.

How to cancel Netflix

On your device, fire up the Netflix app

In the main menu, select ‘Account’

Hit the ‘Cancel Membership’ button

That’s all there is to it.

Your Netflix subscription won’t be cancelled immediately. Instead, your account will automatically close at the end of your current billing period.

If you’re on the free trial, your account will close as soon as your free trial ends, and you won’t be charged a thing afterwards.

However, Netflix will keep a hold of your account details, viewing history, recommendations and ratings for 10 months. If you decide to resurrect your account within 10 months of cancelling, it’ll be as is if you’d never left.

Related: Best VPNs for streaming

How to change your Netflix plan

If you’re not quite ready to cut ties with Netflix, you can switch to a different subscription tier instead. There’s a multitude of different reasons why you might want to do this but the big one is, of course, to save money.

The top tier Premium plan (four screens, HD and 4K) costs £11.99 per month, the Standard plan (two screens, HD) costs £8.99 per month, and the Basic plan (one screen, SD) costs £5.99 a month.

Whatever your reason, here’s how to change your Netflix plan:

On your device, fire up the Netflix app

In the main menu, select ‘Account’

In the ‘Plan Details’ section, hit the ‘Change Plan’ button

Choose a new plan

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More