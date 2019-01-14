Some Pixel 3 users can now watch Netflix films and TV shows in HDR

Some Google Pixel 3 and Google Pixel 3 XL users say they can now watch Netflix films and TV shows in high dynamic range (HDR).

At the time of publication, there hasn’t been an official announcement from either Google or Netflix, but Android Police reports that a small ‘HDR’ badge has started appearing directly beneath the preview of HDR content for some users of Google’s latest flagship smartphones.

HDR, or High Dynamic Range, is the next big thing in TV display technology. Put simply, it’s the ability of a TV to display a more ‘dynamic’ range of colours – brighter whites, deeper blacks and so on.

If you’re a Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL user, there’s a very easy way to find out if HDR support has quietly reached your handset.

Though Netflix still doesn’t actually have a dedicated HDR section, you can track down a list of HDR films and TV shows by entering “HDR” into the search box.

Some of the biggest name HDR films and TV shows currently available on the streaming service include Black Mirror, Stranger Things, Daredevil, Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle, and Bird Box.

In order to stream content in HDR, you also need to subscribe to Netflix’s top level ‘Premium’ plan, which costs £9.99 per month. For context, the ‘Standard’ plan costs £7.99 per month, and the ‘Basic’ plan will set you back £5.99 each month.

Netflix is also yet to update its list of HDR-supported devices, so it’s likely that the rollout of HDR support to Pixel 3 devices is in its very early stages.

Do you own a Google Pixel 3 or a Google Pixel 3 XL? Has ‘HDR’ started appearing as an option for you on the Netflix app? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.