Pixel Feature Drop for March is a treasure drove for Google device lovers

Google has revealed its latest Pixel Feature Drop, which includes new features for the own-branded Pixel smartphones, smartwatches and tablets.

The update, which begin rolling out for users from today, includes an improved Call Screen option that’ll help you determine the caller’s reason for calling even if they don’t pipe-up.

Galaxy Watch 4 deal is out of this world Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 can currently be nabbed for a bargain £129, which is a £70 saving on what you’d have expected to pay and almost half the price of the current model. Amazon

Was £199

Now £129 View Deal

With some spam callers not initiating the conversation with a pleasantry, it can be difficult for the Call Screen feature to get the jist of the call to help you decide whether it’s worth answering. Now, if the caller is silent, the Call Screen feature will chip in with a “Hello” to prompt the conversation.

“Call Screen is getting even better and can now help get a call started when the caller is silent, Google says in a blog post today. “With this update, you’ll see a “hello” chip when a caller is unresponsive. Simply tap the button while screening a call, and Google Assistant will prompt the caller to speak, so you can understand why they’re trying to reach you. If you can’t answer your screened call right away, Google Assistant will let the caller know to wait a bit longer as they try to reach you.”

Google is also improving the Fast Pair system that makes for easier connectivity to your Bluetooth accessories. If you’d previously paired devices via Bluetooth, you’d now be guided through connecting them via Fast Pair on a new phone or tablet.

Google also says the 10-bit HDR videos captured by Pixel Phones can now be shared directly to Instagram Reels, while Ultra HDR photos can go on the grid.

Meanwhile, one of the best new Google Search features in a while, Circle to Search is coming to Pixel 7 phones. Until now the feature has only been available on select Android phones, like the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Google’s own Pixel 8 series.

OG Pixel Watch users will see some of the more advanced Pixel Watch 2 wearable features trickle down. There’s the Pace Training coaching tool to help you prepare for a race, the introduction of Heart Zone Trining, a redesign of the workouts app, and finally auto start and auto stop for workouts, meaning you won’t have to manually do it when you begin and end a run, walk, outdoor bike and more.

There’s also the introduction of the Fitbit Relax app, which includes breathing exercises and stats like mindfulness minutes. Google Maps public transit directions are now coming to the wrists of first-gen Pixel Watch owners.

Finally, the Pixel Tablet is getting improvements to screen sharing, enabling the sharing of just one app at a time rather than the entire screen. There are new Markups coming to Google Docs (using your finger or a stylus), while there’s also an improved Gboard voice toolbar designed to optimise screen space.

The regular Pixel Feature Drops have become big incentives for Android fanciers to jump aboard with Google’s homegrown device range and there’s plenty of rewards for those folks here.