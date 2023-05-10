Pixel Tablet vs iPad (10th Gen): Google takes on Apple

Google is back in the tablet game and, as such, the ever-popular iPad range will be steadfastly blocking its path. The iPad is Apple’s straightforward entry-level tablet while Google’s new Pixel Tablet takes a hybrid approach. Here’s how they match up.

The price of the Google Pixel Tablet sits firmly in between the iPad and iPad Air (2022), then quite below the iPad Pro M2 – and, yes, we’ll be pitting Google’s new device up against those too. As such, we thought it’s worth comparing the £449 iPad with the new £599 Pixel Tablet so sees what’s best.

There are certain key factors that you’ll have already made your mind up on. You’re likely invested in Apple’s ecosystem or Google’s Android ecosystem, and that’ll have big sway. The onboard cameras and display also look evenly matched, and more testing will be needed.

But, there are plenty of other points of differentiation for you to consider. We’re here to help. We’ve yet to get our hands on the Pixel Tablet – look out for our full review soon – but we have thoroughly tested the iPad (10th Gen). Read on for the important features you should care about, to help you make your decision between these two tablets.

Google offers a tablet/smart home hub hybrid

If you’re already in Google’s smart home ecosystem or have been looking for an interesting way in, the Pixel Tablet brings an interesting new proposition to the market. The tablet comes with a speaker stand bundled into the £599 price, giving you a handy place to plonk your tablet when not in use. The stand offers up a speaker and will recharge the Pixel Tablet too. When on the stand, you can use your tablet as you would a Google Nest Hub then detach the device for a more traditional handheld Android experience.

Image Credit (Google)

Apple is rumoured to have plans for a HomePod-with-a-screen device at some point in the future but that is not what you currently get with the iPad. It’s a simple tablet, but you can pair it with add-ons like the £279 Magic Keyboard Folio.

The iPad should offer more bang for your buck

We’ll have to put the Tensor G2-powered Pixel Tablet through its paces before fully judging its capabilities but it’s an Android tablet, with all the positives and negatives that brings. We recently reviewed the surprisingly strong OnePlus Pad, receiving a strong 4-star rating, but the lack of professional apps on Android was a key factor holding it back.

Apple’s latest iPad brings a lot of functionality and flexibility for its, now higher, £499 price. Our review calls its suite of apps and software “unbeatable”. The introduction of the Magic Keyboard Folio with this edition made it a device friendlier to productivity than ever too. iPadOS has been beefed up with Stage Manager as well, to try and accommodate improved multi-tasking on iPads, something Android still struggles with. And it’s all backed up by the capable A14 Bionic chip too.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Whether you want to use this tablet for essay-writing, creative work or just watching video, the iPad has it all sewn up. This versatility earned it a 4-star review from us, with the raised price being one of its few flaws. And that’s a raised price that the Pixel Tablet tops by £100.

Design comes down to a matter of taste

The Google Pixel Tablet and Apple iPad have very different design philosophies. These simple fact could make or break your purchasing decision if looks is a big thing for you when it comes to choosing your devices.

Both devices stay true to their individual brands’ design language, with soft colours and rounded edges forming the Pixel Tablet. By contrast, the iPad is bolder with its colour options and offers a sharper industrial design. You’ll be choosing between Blue, Pink, Yellow and Silver for the iPad or Porcelain, Hazel and Rose for the Google Pixel Tablet.

Ultimately, the designs feel fit for purpose. The iPad being bright and bold for using out and about while the Pixel Tablet offers a softer look for seamless integration into your home.