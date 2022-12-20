 large image

Pixel 8 camera upgrade details leak

The Pixel 8 looks set to receive a major camera camera upgrade, judging by details that have leaked from Google itself.

Developer Kuba Wojciechowski has been diving into the code of the Google Camera Go app, and has discovered some interesting references to the company’s 2023 Pixel phones.

The code suggests that the camera system of these forthcoming phones – the Pixel 8 line, essentially – will support staggered HDR.

This staggered HDR is a technique whereby a camera takes multiple different exposures at the same time – one short, one medium, and one long exposure – using the same pixels. It’s a much quicker technique than standard HDR, meaning less ghosting.

However, staggered HDR is not a technique that the Pixel 7 supports. Reading between the lines, for the Pixel 8 to support the feature, it would require an upgrade from the Pixel 7’s Samsung Isocell GN1 image sensor to something like the Samsung Isocell GN2 sensor, which does support staggered HDR.

Last month we saw the first specs for the Pixel 8 leak onto the internet, with news of two new devices currently in testing at Google. Both devices are said to be running on a brand new processor, which looks likely to be the Google Tensor G3.

As an aside to the original Twitter post, the developer notes that the Google Camera Go app code also makes mention of a certain “Pixel Tangor Pro”. This appears to be confirmation that there will indeed be a Pro variant of Google’s forthcoming tablet, the Pixel Tablet.

