First Pixel 8 specs leak with new Samsung chip

The first specs for the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro appear to have leaked online, including a new chip made by Samsung.

Less than a month has passed since the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro hit the market, but you’d better believe that the attention of the perma-fickle internet have already moved onto the next big thing.

German website WinFuture has published details of two new devices currently said to be in testing at Google. One is codenamed ‘Shiba’, while the other is being referred to as ‘Husky’. This year’s Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro went by the codenames ‘Cheetah’ and ‘Panther’, so Google is clearly switching between species like it flits between desserts.

Talking of which, both devices are running on Android 14, which is tipped to go by the codename ‘Upside Down Cake’.

It’s not explicitly stated that these represent an early appearance for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, but it’s difficult to see what else they could be. Especially given that these two devices are running on brand new processors.

According to the report, these initial Pixel 8 specs include a chip going by the codename of ‘Zuma’, which looks likely to be the Google Tensor G3. It seems this chip runs on the same modem as the Google Tensor G2 that powers the Pixel 7 line, and might just be a variant of Samsung’s Exynos 2300.

Both phones are said to run on 12GB of RAM, which which is a high-end spec. While the Pixel 7 Pro came in 12GB variants, the Pixel 7 only offered 8GB.

Another spec to emerge from this initial info dump is the screen resolution of both devices. Apparently, the Shiba (presumably the Pixel 8) sports a 2268 x 1080 resolution, while the Husky (Pixel 8 Pro) sports a 2822 x 1344 resolution.

The latter is an interesting addition to these supposed Pixel 8 specs, because it’s lower than the Pixel 7 Pro’s 3120 x 1440. Of course, it’s very early days, and these devices are likely to be far from finished hardware.