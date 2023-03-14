Pixel 7a leaks with full hands-on pictures

It appears as if someone has already gotten their hands on the Pixel 7a before Google has even had a chance to announce it.

Vietnamese website Zingnews claims to have a Pixel 7a in its possession, and has posted the kind of properly taken hands-on photos that you’d expect to see on a tech review website such as this very one you’re reading. It’s also posted a full rundown of the phone’s specs.

The images show a prototype device with the same distinctive metal camera bar of the Pixel 7. It’s a smaller phone, however, with a 6.1-inch display, though the big news here could be a bump up to a 90Hz refresh rate.

It has a smart glass-and-metal design, as well as an interesting etched pattern on the rear. This latter feature seems likely to be unique to this early model, which is likely a developer unit.

As for the cameras themselves, they’ve stuck with the twin 12MP set-up of the Pixel 6a rather than going all out with the 50MP main sensor of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. This is going to be a much more affordable phone, remember.

Spec-wise, this early developer model features 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

It’ll probably have IP67 certification, like the Pixel 6a, thanks to the provision of a protective rubber ring around the SIM tray.

A glimpse at the phone’s bootloader reveals the code name ‘lynx’, which we’ve seen used in relation to to the Pixel 7a project before. Google apparently remotely locked the device when the first screenshots hit the internet.

We’re expecting to see the Pixel 7a announced officially at Google I/O on May 10.