Pixel 6 and 6 Pro falls well short of 30W fast charging

When Google announced the Pixel 6 last month it brought with it the promise of some real charging boosts over its predecessor. However, those improvements may not be as large as many hoped.

While the Pixel 6 comes with a 30-watt charger, the reality seems to be that the phone is incapable of hitting those heady heights.

In testing the phone, Android Authority said both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro maxed out at 22W charging, which is an increase over the Pixel 5, but not too much of an improvement over the 18W achieved by its predecessor.

Google hadn’t explicitly stated that its charger would offer 30W wired charging, but it was assumed. It just says that the admittedly impressive 50% recharged in 30 minutes is possible with the 30W USB-C charger.

However the text on the company’s support page actually says that actual charging speeds may be lower. Those who’ve purchased the phone will have noticed that when they plug in their phones, they’re informed it’ll take two hours to replenish the phone completely.

The company writes: “Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes with Google 30W USB-C. Charger with USB-PD 3.0 (PPS) sold separately. Fast wired charging rates are based upon use of the Google 30W USB-C Charger plugged into a wall outlet. Compatible with USB PD 3.0 PPS adapters. Actual results may be slower. Adapters sold separately.”

Android Authority said 22W maximum charging was reached with the Pixel 6 Pro and a range of compatible fast charging cables, along with the official 30W adapter. The speeds actually averaged at just 13W.

So, if you’re buying a Google Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, just know that those 30W charging speeds Google intimated it can achieve are apparently not possible.