 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Pixel 6 and 5a phones finally get Netflix HDR support

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Newer Google Pixel handsets can finally support HDR Netflix streams, the video giant has revealed via its support pages.

The Pixel 5a with 5G phones and the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones can now access the same high dynamic range pictures other phones in the range have had for a while. The HDR10 standard is the one being supported by the Pixel phones.

According to a 9to5Google report, the changes were made back in December, but the support page has only just been updated. Of course, you’ll only get high definition pictures as none of the phones support 4K streams.

Reddit users had complained that HDR10 and HDR10+ wasn’t working all that well, so the updated support page may mean outstanding issues have been fixed.

A couple of months back, one user wrote: “Since I setup the phone, I cannot seem to get the Pixel 6 Pro to play in HDR on Netflix. It says that titles are present in HDR. However, when I play them they are definitely limited to standard dynamic range.”

The user also said that other apps, like YouTube, were able to display its content in HDR where appropriate. At the time, Netflix hadn’t updated its support page, but has now.

You might like…

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE vs Google Pixel 6: Which one is the best Android phone?

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE vs Google Pixel 6: Which one is the best Android phone?

Peter Phelps 3 weeks ago
Best Android phones: The 13 top phones with Android right now

Best Android phones: The 13 top phones with Android right now

Max Parker 1 month ago
How to watch HDR on Sky Q

How to watch HDR on Sky Q

Kob Monney 1 year ago

If you’re wondering whether the presence of HDR will make a difference, there are many folks who believe the jump from SDR to HDR is as significant (if not more so) than the leap from HD to 4K.

Our own Kob Monney explains: “The idea is that your eyes can perceive whites that are brighter and blacks that are darker than traditional SDR displays had been able to show. HDR content preserves details in the darkest and brightest areas of a picture, details that are often lost using old imaging standards.”

You can learn more about through our What is HDR? feature.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.