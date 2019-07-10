The Pixel 4’s camera could have a key Huawei P30 Pro feature

The latest Android Q beta may have just revealed a key detail about the Google Pixel 4’s upgraded multi-sensor camera.

The news broke via XDAdevelopers on Tuesday after it spotted lines of code in the Q beta’s camera app’s API hinting at potential Pixel 4 features.

Specifically the site spotted code for sensor IDs includes a “front IR” sensor, a “front regular” sensor, a “front wide” sensor, a “rear regular” sensor, and a “rear telephoto” sensor.

For the rear camera, telephoto secondary sensor listing is particularly interesting and hints the company may be experimenting with the tech for its new Pixel 4 flagship.

Telephoto lenses are a common feature on many multi-sensor phone cameras. Key players including the Huawei P30 Pro use them to enhance the camera’s zoom abilities and generally improve photo quality.

Past Pixel’s by comparison have had single lens camera setups that rely on clever processing software to enhance the phone’s zoom capabilities.

The leak isn’t concrete proof the Pixel 4 will have the tech, but a past Google posting suggests the phone will have at least one secondary sensor.

The news broke when the MadebyGoogle Twitter account responded to numerous leaks about the Pixel 4 by posting an official render of the phone. The render showed a square camera housing on the Pixel 4’s back proving it will have at least two rear camera sensors.

The XDA spot also lends credence to another recent rumour the Pixel 4 will have a dual-sensor front facing camera. Though we’re less excited about this one, as the leak showed a fairly ugly design where the front cameras sat awkwardly above the phone’s screen, giving it a giant forehead.

The Pixel 4 is Google’s next flagship smartphone. It’s expected to appear around October this year and could be a key rival to Apple’s fabled iPhone 11 – which is also rumoured to feature a new multi-sensor rear camera setup.

