Google Pixel 4a delayed ’til June, could drop with Android 11 beta

The Google Pixel 4a smartphone range may arrive next month, instead of the expected May release, according to new reports.

This year’s mid-range entry was widely-expected to be unveiled at Google’s now-cancelled I/O conference, but newly-leaked documents suggest it now won’t arrive until June.

Vodafone Germany is planning to start selling the phone on June 5, judging by the documents spied by Caschys Blog. The site had previously predicted the network would begin offering the phone on May 22, suggesting there has now been a delay at Google’s end (via Android Police).

The release could tie-in with the also-delayed launch of the Android 11 public beta program, which is now scheduled for June 3 after being slated for this month. Google recently posted a teaser for the event, which will presumable give us a host of information about Android 11 features.

Related: Android 11 features

The Android 11 Beta Launch Show promises that “there’ll be news, updates, and announcements on connectivity, controls, safety, security, productivity, accessibility, and a whole bunch of other stuff we’re not ready to tell you about yet.”

The narrator, who appears to be George Takei, or a person doing a pretty decent impression of George Takei, says: “Let’s hope that doesn’t leak.”

Could the Pixel 4a be the stuff they’re not ready to tell you about yet?

We’re expecting their just to be one Pixel 4a, meaning no XL version. Recent rumours suggest it’ll rock a 5.8-inch display with a polycarbonate body. That could be accompanied by the mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 chipset, 6GB of RAM, and 64GB of built-in storage. We’re only expecting a single-lens 12-megapixel primary camera to handle the photography duties, but as previous versions of the Pixel phones have shown, one sensor is no obstacle to great snaps.

Google is yet to officially confirm the Pixel 4a phone, but it isn’t exactly hiding it either. Last week the company’s hardware chief Rick Osterloh almost certainly tweeted from one of the phones.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …