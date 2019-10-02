Pixel 4 will take selfies and portrait shots to the next level, sample photos show

The Google Pixel range has consistently offered arguably the best camera experience available on the Android platform, and that’s set to continue with the Pixel 4.

We already know the company is boosting the number of rear cameras within a new square array, while the secondary front-facing camera is going away to make room for other sensors.

However, a batch of sample images published by 9to5Google today appear to show the Pixel 4 will upgrade the experience when shooting from the front or the back. The site, which says it has exclusive access to these images, has published portrait mode-style images from both cameras and the results look spectacular.

The following images were purportedly taken using the rear-facing camera:

Google has already confirmed there’ll no longer be a secondary wide-angle selfie camera due to the array of tech required to integrate the Project Soli motion sensing tech and the new Face Unlock feature.

However, that doesn’t appear to be doing the portrait-style selfies any harm whatsoever, judging by the images purportedly revealed in today’s report. There appears to be stunning detail on offer here, despite overall resolution of the image dropping down 8.5-megapixel on the Pixel 3’s portrait selfie shots, to just 4.5-megapixels here on a Pixel 4.

Check them out below:

The same gorgeous pupper appears in some more sample photos said to show off a new motion mode method of processing that’ll reportedly reduce noise and motion blur when taking action shots. There’s also some gorgeous night mode imagery, likely to cement Google’s status as the top low light performer following Apple’s recent launch of a night mode for iPhone 11. Head over to the source to check them out.

The Pixel 4 phones will launch at an event on October 15. Earlier today we heard the company might pair them with a new version of the Google Pixel Buds 2 wireless earphones.

