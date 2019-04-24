Let’s hope the Pixel 3a’s cameras makes up for its humdrum design

What appears to be an official press shot of the upcoming Pixel 3a has just leaked, giving us our best look at the handset so far. And we really hope its cameras make up for those hefty bezels.

The picture comes courtesy of prolific tipster Evan Blass, and it looks like the real deal. You could easily mistake it for the Google Pixel 2.

That’s not exactly a compliment.

Here’s what we wrote in the design section of our Pixel 2 review: “The Pixel 2 has a huge chin and forehead above and beneath its 5-inch display. The bezel here is more substantial than seen on the likes of the iPhone 8.

“Overall, the Pixel 2 isn’t much smaller than the Samsung Galaxy S9 or Huawei P20, but those sport much bigger 5.8-inch screens. It seems odd that Google has taken this design route, especially since more and more device makers are opting for a bezel-less look.”

It appears that the same applies to the Pixel 3a. Blass’ leak shows off a phone with fairly chunky bezels, and a hefty chin and forehead.

Simply put, it’s far from the prettiest phone we’ve ever seen. And with a rumoured price of around £400, we had been holding out for something slightly more attractive.

However, I don’t imagine too many people would care about its design flaws if Google managed to equip it with a camera system that’s anywhere near as good as the Pixel 3’s. Or indeed any other phone in the Pixel range.

As the leaked image shows, it looks like the Pixel 3a will feature a single rear-facing camera sensor and a single front-facing camera sensor. Leaks have suggested that they’ll clock in at 8-megapixels and 12-megapixels respectively.

