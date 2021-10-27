Photoshop finally comes to web browsers

Adobe has brought its iconic Photoshop photo editing program to web browsers for the first time.

The company has announced the release of a public beta that enables Adobe Creative Cloud users to make limited Photoshop edits in the cloud from a web page. Adobe calls it “a preview of a small set of Photoshop editing features all running on the web” in the related blog post, so don’t go expecting the full Photoshop experience.

Even so, the beta does allow you and your collaborators to open and view your work in Chrome or Edge, then provide feedback through comments, pins, and annotations. You can even make basic edits such as simple layers, selection tools, and masking. All this without downloading the Photoshop app.

Illustrator is also available to access through this web beta.

What this means from another angle is that Adobe Photoshop is now finally available (albeit in strictly limited form) on Chromebooks. With a 10.8% share of the laptop market – more than Apple’s MacBooks – this is a major wedge of laptop users finally being welcomed into the Photoshop fold.

This beta release forms part of Adobe’s new Creative Cloud strategy, which is described as “one that is as much about connecting with one another as it is about creative tools”.

Adobe Creative Cloud subscribers should be able to access Photoshop documents through their web browsers now, or if not over the coming days. Once you have access, just open an existing Photoshop document in your Creative Cloud files and opt to ‘Open in Photoshop on the web beta’.