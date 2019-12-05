Which phones will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 in 2020?

Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon 865 chipset at its annual summit in Hawaii this week, but which phones will get it? Here are all of the phones confirmed to be getting the new Qualcomm chip next year.

Lenovo, Xiaomi, Oppo and Realme were among the first to confirm that they would be adopting the new Snapdragon chip in 2020.

“As the mobile arm, Motorola will continue leading the 5G era with our expanded lineup of 5G solutions in 2020 – driven by the high-performing Snapdragon 765 and 865 Mobile Platforms, re-invigorating our place in the premium flagship space”, said Lenovo president of Motorola Sergio Buniac.

“In 2020 Q1, Xiaomi is proud to announce that we will be introducing our flagship Mi 10 – one of the world’s first smartphones to feature the flagship Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform”, said Xiaomi co-founder and vice chairman Bin Lin.

“In 2020 Q1, OPPO will launch its flagship product using the Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform, together bringing a faster and superior 5G experience to users”, said Oppo vice president and president of global sales Alen Wu.

Realme chief marketing officer Xu Qi Chase revealed on Chinese blogging site Weibo that Realme would be the first to carry the new chips, though we’ll have to wait and see which company gets there first.

Meanwhile, we can expect to see a bunch of new Nokia phones sporting the new mid-range Snapdragon 765 chipset.

“Our highest priority for 2020 is making 5G more accessible – bringing an affordable yet premium grade, future proof 5G experience for the best possible performance in NSA and SA networks with the Snapdragon 765 Mobile Platform”, said HMD Global chief product officer Juho Sarvikas.

The Snapdragon 865 is set to beat its predecessor with two times quicker AI, faster photo processing and by bringing “desktop features” to mobile gaming.

Despite the full name of the Snapdragon 865 including the term 5G, the chip itself will not contain an integrated 5G modem. It will rather rely on the Snapdragon X55 to connect phones to the super fast next-gen networks. Nevertheless, Lenovo, Xiaomi and Oppo all seem to see the 865 as an important next step in bringing 5G to the masses.

We expect to see a crowd of other big names brandishing the 865 in their smartphones next year, including Samsung, OnePlus and Google Pixel. Apple and Huawei will most likely not adopt the chip.

