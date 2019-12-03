Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G: New Android flagship chipset named

Qualcomm unveils new top-of-the-line chip to take on the Apple A13 Bionic — but it has a big potential advantage over its rival.

The new flagship mobile chipset from Qualcomm is the first to boast 5G connectivity by default. The new silicon, expected to feature in premium handsets from the likes of Sony and OnePlus, is set to bring 5G into the mainstream — while Apple’s iPhones are expected to miss out until the expected launch event for the iPhone 12 later this year in September.

Despite the immense power that the Snapdragon 865 will undoubtedly offer, the chip itself is miniscule in size, hopefully promising great efficiency. The image below displays the size of the chip relative to the human hand:

We were very impressed with the performance of last year’s Snapdragon 855 processor, found on the OnePlus 7 Pro, Google Pixel 4, and Sony Xperia 1, among many other flagship Android devices — so we can’t wait to put the new silicon through its paces in our reviews.

What’s perhaps even more exciting is that one version of the Snapdragon 765 processor is also set to boast 5G connectivity, bringing the new mobile data standard to mid-range as well as the most premium devices on the market in a move that could greatly popularise the faster mobile data connectivity. In fact by the end of 2020, Qualcomm predicts a total of 200 million 5G subcribers worldwide, with that number rising exponentially to 2.8 billion by 2025.

Currently there are relatively few 5G smartphones available compared to the vast range of 4G devices on the market, though the current 5G range does include impressive devices such as the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G and the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G. So can next year’s devices, including those running Qualcomm’s very latest chips, improve further on these performances?

You can follow the 2019 Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Conference as it happens via this livestream:

