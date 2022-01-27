Philips announces brand new sports earbuds and wireless speakers

TP Vision has unveiled the latest range of Philips headphones and speakers in its Philips Sound Sport Series, designed for athletes and people living active lifestyles.

The Philips A7507 true wireless ANC headphones are the latest pair of wireless earbuds to join the series.

Philips A7507 true wireless ANC headphones

The earbuds come with ear tips and stabilisers for comfort, and pack large, low distortion, graphene-coated drivers with support for LDAC and AAC codecs which, according to the company, will offer “exceptional” sound quality in the gym, outdoors and in windy environments alike.

There’s even a dedicated noise cancellation algorithm to reduce wind noise and the A7507 also feature bone conducting mics to improve call clarity and quality in noisy backgrounds. The new ANC Pro system in the earbuds allows you to choose between complete isolation and ambient sound bypass modes.

As far as battery life goes, the A7507 offer eight hours of listening, while the case carries an additional 21 for a total 29 hours. The earbuds also support fast charging, with one hour of battery available from 15 minutes of USB-C charging.

Also announced as part of the company’s 2022 showcase were the first two Bluetooth speakers in the Sound Sport Series: the Philips S7807 and the S4807 Bluetooth speakers.

The S7807 is a compact 104 x 104 x 280mm speaker that packs a 20mm tweeter and two 70mm mid/bass woofers, along with a passive radiator.

The speaker has a power output of 40 watts, up to 24 hours of battery and the speaker can also function as a 5000 mAh power bank for when you need to juice up your phone on-the-go.

Philips S7807 and the S4807 Bluetooth speakers

The S4807 is even smaller at 70 x 70 x 169mm and includes the same 20mm tweeter, along with a smaller mid/bass driver and two passive radiators. It features a 10 watt power output and offers up to 12 hours of battery.

Both the S7807 and the S4807 feature dustproof and waterproof designs with a rugged double-layer rubber finish and a detachable lanyard. Both come in Black/Red and White/Yellow colours.

The two speakers also feature Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity with support for multiple devices at a time, a push-to-talk feature for calls, voice assistant activation and stereo pairing (if you decide to pick up more than one of them).

TP Vision worked with world leading cycling and skating team, Team Jumbo Visma, to develop the design and specifications for the new devices in the series.

The company hasn’t announced when the A7507 true wireless ANC headphones and S7807 and S4807 Bluetooth speakers will be available or how much they’ll cost, but the company does say the headphones will arrive at some point in 2022.