 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

People are willing to pay a LOT for a USB-C iPhone

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The rumour mill has been churning for years with speculation Apple will abandon Lightning port for the new industry standard USB-C tech, but until now the company has resisted ditching its proprietary solution.

However, given a modified iPhone X with a functioning (and quite tidy looking) USB-C port is currently going gangbusters on eBay, Apple would do well to take notice of just how popular this switch might be – as it has been on some of the newer iPad models.

The listing is dubbed the “the world’s first USB-C iPhone” while the seller calls his iPhone X prototype a “true piece of collection for any Apple fanboy out there” (via MacRumors). It offers capacity for charging and data transfer, but the seller says they probably shouldn’t use this as their every day handset.

It’s currently up to $90,000 on eBay with a week in the bidding left to run. The winner will also get to have a phone call with the engineer, a robotics student named Ken Pillonel, to answer any questions they may have.

Earlier this week, Pillonel shared a video of the process, which looks mightily clean. You can see it below.

It’s not clear whether Apple will ever make the change to USB-C. It seems that every year it is rumoured; whether it’s the iPhone 11, iPhone 12 or iPhone 13. It just never seems to materialise. It has already been rumoured for the iPhone 14.

You might like…

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 13 Pro: What’s the difference?

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 13 Pro: What’s the difference?

Hannah Davies 2 months ago
iPhone 13 vs iPhone 12: Should you upgrade?

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 12: Should you upgrade?

Max Parker 2 months ago
When will Apple ditch Lightning on iPhone?

When will Apple ditch Lightning on iPhone?

Gemma Ryles 3 months ago

However, Apple is facing pressure from the European Union to adopt the standard in an effort to cut down on electronic waste. The company has already ditched the charging brick and AirBuds earphones from the box, but the Lightning standard has endured.

Would you prefer Apple to adopt the USB-C standard? Or are you happy with the traditional Lightning cable? Let us know @trustedreview on Twitter.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.