Parrot has revealed the new Anafi FPV drone, which builds on the previous Anafi with the addition of FPV goggles and a whole lot more.

The Anafi FPV comes with Parrot’s Cockpitglasses 3, which – as the name suggests – allow you to pilot the drone right from the cockpit as you navigate via the 180-degree camera. Along with the FPV features, the Anafi FPV stands out for its new range of portability features.

Related: Best drones

Along with the Anafi FPV drone and the Cockpitglasses 3, you’ll get a Parrot Skycontroller 3, a Smart battery and the new Parrot backpack. The full package is priced at £729.99.

There’ll be a £799.99 ‘extended edition’ too, but Parrot is yet to reveal how that will different from the standard edition.

Pre-sales and in-store purchases of the Parrot Anafi FPV drone will be available from early September at Currys, Argos, Drones Direct, Very, Amazon and Parrot.com.

The new backpack offers a quick and compact way to transports your Parrot Anafi FPV while the super small USB-C smart battery offers 26-minutes of flight time and can be easily charged via battery packs.

Breaking down the rest of the specifications of the new Parrot Anafi FPV drone:

Weight: 315g

Dimensions: 218 x 69 x 64mm (folded) / 241 x 315 x 64mm (unfolded)

Camera: CMOS 1/2.4”, 21-megapixel

Video: HDR, 4K UHD

Photo modes: Single, Burst, Bracketing, Timer and Panorama

Digital zoom: Lossless: up to x2.8 (FHD), up to x1.9 (2.7K), up to x1.4 (4K UHD) Standard: up to x3 (all resolutions)



Related: Parrot Anafi review

The Parrot Anafi FPV works with the FreeFlight 6.6 app (available on iOS and Android), which you’ll run on your phone and place into your Cockpitglasses 3 to pilot the drone FPV-style.

The new FPV interface in the FreeFlight app offers a streamlined heads-up display (HUD) experience to give you an unimpeded and immersive view from your drone’s cockpit.

The HUD provides contextual information like flight speed, direction, altitude and drone location, as well as displaying any safety and geo-fencing limits.

Another button on the Cockpitglasses 3 allows you to switch to See-Through view – letting you see your drone or other things right in front of you without having to remove the goggles.

The Parrot Anafi FPV drone looks to be all things to all people with a wide range of customisable options in the FreeFlight app. There are numerous preset options – with some aimed at helping beginners – as well as access to manual settings for more seasoned drone users and photographers.

Staff Writer Adam joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. He has a background in covering everything from consumer tech and video ga…

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More