OnePlus has started rolling out a new update for its flagship OnePlus 7 Pro, which fixes an amusing but slightly annoying quirk of the popup camera.

Some users have complained about the popup selfie camera, which is usually concealed inside the body of the phone, automatically (and unexpectedly) sliding out of the top of the handset as soon as they receive a video call, even when their phone’s screen is either off or locked. It’s just a little bit too keen to be seen.

Check out our OnePlus 7 Pro review

OxygenOS 9.5.8 will stop this from happening, and make sure the mouse remains in the house until you want to unleash it. Now, a notification will appear on screen when somebody tries to video call you, instructing you to swipe upwards in order to slide the selfie camera out.

“Thanks for the update, OnePlus. Auto popup of front camera was really annoying me,” a OnePlus 7 Pro user called akks wrote. Helpfully, akks has also published a screenshot of the fix.

The new update also includes general bug fixes, apparently “improved” audio quality and touch sensitivity, and “optimized compatibility” for third-party USB Type-C headphones.

Read more: Best camera phones

“We are starting to push the incremental roll-out of OxygenOS 9.5.8 for the OnePlus 7 Pro,” wrote OnePlus’ global product operations manager on Tuesday evening.

“This OTA will have a staged rollout, the OTA will be received by a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bug.”