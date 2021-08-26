Otter.ai is expanding its AI note-taking tool to Teams and Google Meet

Otter.ai is bringing its Otter Assistant note-taking tool to more video conferencing apps, including Microsoft Teams, Google Meet and Cisco Webex.

Otter.ai originally launched Otter Assistant for Zoom in May, giving users a way to take notes in meetings without even having to attend them. Three months on and the company is rolling out the tool to more video chat apps.

The tool – which is exclusive to Otter Business plan users – automatically joins calendared meetings to record audio, take notes and share transcripts with meeting participants.

The point of the feature is to make it easier for users to hold discussions and collaborate in meetings without worrying about scribbling down notes as the call takes place, however it has another perk.

You don’t actually have to join the call to receive notes.

Otter Assistant integrates with your calendar, meaning it can join any scheduled calls regardless of if you’re running late or can’t make that particular meeting. The Assistant then generates real-time transcripts and audio recordings that you can search through and share with other participants after the meeting.

Otter Business plan members can search for keywords and names, highlight sections, add images, jot down comments and questions and even review the transcript and audio recordings while the meeting is still ongoing.

All of the notes taken can be found on Otter.ai’s web app or the mobile apps for iOS and Android.

“With more companies adapting to a hybrid work model where professionals work and take meetings in-office, at home, and on mobile, many are looking to Otter as a tool to improve team communication and collaboration”, said Otter.ai co-founder & CEO, Sam Liang.

“We’re excited to make using Otter even easier and more accessible no matter where or how people conduct and participate in meetings”.

Unfortunately, it isn’t cheap. If you want to try out this tool, you’ll need to sign up for Otter’s $20 a month Business plan.

The plan includes access to the Otter Assistant, real-time annotation, custom vocabulary for names, jargon and acronyms, shared speaker identification across your Otter Business team and advanced search and export options.